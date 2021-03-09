What channel is Man City v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Man City v Southampton live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
Man City will hope to return to winning ways when they host Southampton in a match that has been rearranged due to City’s progression to the League Cup final in late April.
Pep Guardiola’s men fell to a first defeat of 2021 when they were beaten 2-0 by Man United on Sunday, ending the club’s 21-game winning run in all competitions.
That result leaves them nine points clear of their cross-city rivals after 28 rounds of Premier League fixtures, and a defeat at the hands of Southampton would raise questions over a title bid which looked all but wrapped up a few weeks ago.
As for the visitors, they also ended an extended run at the weekend, when a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United ensured the south-coast club earned a first win in 10 league games.
Che Adams scored a rocket in that game and the striker also netted a beauty when these sides met last season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Southampton on TV and online.
When is Man City v Southampton on TV?
Man City v Southampton will take place on Wednesday 10th March 2021.
Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.
What time is kick-off?
Man City v Southampton will kick off at 6pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.
What TV channel is Man City v Southampton on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.
How to live stream Man City v Southampton online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices (including most smartphones and tablets) as part of their subscription.
Man City v Southampton team news
Man City: Nathan Ake is the only absentee in the City ranks and Pep Guariola will likely shuffle the pack, with the side in action just three days later against Fulham.
Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero were all left out of the starting line-up against United, and could return for this encounter.
Southampton: The Saints will be without top scorer Danny Ings after he picked up a muscle injury in the win over Sheffield United. He joins Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines.
Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has selected Fraser Forster in nets for the last two matches and might pick the 32-year-old again at the Etihad.
Man City v Southampton odds
Our prediction: Man City v Southampton
Southampton lost by nine goals on their last trip to Manchester and could be in line for another heavy defeat this time around.
Expect City to be fired up after their Manchester derby defeat and a win would be a massive boost to their title hopes.
City also have the best defence in the division and, without their main threat up front, Southampton might struggle to break down the hosts’ well-organised backline.
Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Southampton (11/1 at bet365)
