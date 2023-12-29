Erling Haaland is set to be unavailable once again due to an ongoing foot injury and the Premier League's top scorer will, no doubt, be frustrated to miss out on facing the division's worst defence.

Sheffield United, who have conceded 47 goals in just 19 games, sunk to the bottom of the table after a 3-2 defeat to relegation rivals Luton at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day.

Blades are winless from nine away games since returning to the Premier League and they need to start picking up points on the road if they are to stand any chance of surviving the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Man City v Sheffield United?

Man City v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 30th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Sheffield United kick-off time

Man City v Sheffield United will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Sheffield United on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Sheffield United live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Man City v Sheffield United in the USA

You can watch Man City v Sheffield United live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man City v Sheffield United odds

