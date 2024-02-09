It's now seven wins on the bounce in all competitions since they got back from Saudi Arabia, a run that has seen them score 20 goals and concede just five, while they have only just welcomed Erling Haaland back to their ranks after nearly two months out injured.

Everton are the next team in their sights, but as Tottenham Hotspur found out last weekend, Sean Dyche's side do not go down without a fight.

They battled for a point in a spirited 2-2 draw against Spurs at Goodison Park, with Jarrad Branthwaite bagging the equaliser in stoppage time.

The Toffees remain in the bottom three, due in no small part to a 10-point deduction, but are just a point back from Luton Town - meaning a result at the Etihad would see them climb back above the dotted line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Everton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Everton?

Man City v Everton will take place on Saturday 10th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Everton kick-off time

Man City v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Everton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man City v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Man City v Everton in the USA

You can watch Man City v Everton live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

