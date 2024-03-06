Chelsea were one of the teams put to the sword during the hot streak, as City hotshot Khadija Shaw scored the only goal in a WSL clash at Kingsmeadow last month.

The Blues also head into the semi-final clash in winning form, however, after bouncing back from the 1-0 loss to their title rivals by sticking four goals past Leicester City without reply last Sunday.

The winners will face either Arsenal or Aston Villa in the Women's League Cup final at Molineux at the end of the month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 7th March 2024.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch Man City v Chelsea for free on the BBC iPlayer from 7:10pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Is Man City v Chelsea on the radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Man City v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (11/10) Draw (12/5) Chelsea (21/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

