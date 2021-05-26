What channel is Man City v Chelsea Champions League final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Champions League final has arrived, with an all-Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea to look forward to.

City are on the verge of lifting their first ever European trophy after defeating PSG in an epic two-leg semi-final tie.

Pep Guardiola has won the trophy twice before in his career, both times with Barcelona, and will be just as determined to hoist the silverware as his players.

Chelsea lifted the trophy in 2012 after defeating Bayern Munich on penalties in their own backyard in Germany.

The Blues have surged through the rounds against all the odds after Thomas Tuchel took the reins from Frank Lampard earlier in the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea on TV?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 29th May 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

This will be the last continental football action of the season before Euro 2020 fixtures start in June.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game for free on your TV after BT announced coverage of the game would be shown live on their website and YouTube channel for no cost.

The game will also be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

Check out the BT Sport website and YouTube channels on the day of the game and you’ll be able to watch the whole thing for free.

From there, you will be able to connect and cast the broadcast from a host of devices to your TV.

Man City v Chelsea team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Man City v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Man City v Chelsea

If there’s one team City won’t want to face, it’s Chelsea. The Blues defeated the Premier League giants twice in the space of a month between April and May.

That said, if there’s one team no side in the world wants to play right now, it’s Manchester City.

Guardiola’s men are rampant. The squad is bristling with attacking talents capable of lining up in a multitude of ways and still getting the job done. Phil Foden is primed for a huge performance following a terrific end-of-season run of form.

Chelsea will aim to frustrate City, but their lack of clinical finishing could see them fall short, especially when going up against such ruthless opponents.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365)

