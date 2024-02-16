With the Reds facing Brentford in the lunchtime game, Pep Guardiola's side could be as many as five points back by the time they kick off on Saturday - but with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland now back fit and firing, that is unlikely to faze them.

Chelsea, meanwhile, left it late to grab all three points against Crystal Palace on Monday evening. That 3-1 victory helped them climb back into the top half in what has been a frustrating first season for Mauricio Pochettino outside of the cup competitions.

They took the game to Man City at Stamford Bridge in November, earning a 4-4 draw courtesy of Cole Palmer's stoppage-time penalty, and Pochettino will want his side to be brave again at the Etihad.

The Blues should be warned, however, that the visitors have gone up through the gears since their last meeting.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 17th February 2024.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man City v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Man City v Chelsea live on Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man City v Chelsea odds

bet365 odds: Man City (1/3) Draw (9/2) Chelsea (7/1)*

Bet Boost: Over 4 corners for Man City, Kevin De Bruyne – over 0.5 assists, Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime – 9/1 10/1

