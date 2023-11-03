Erling Haaland's double at Old Trafford took his tally to 11 for the season and the Ballon d'Or runner-up will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a team with the third-worst defensive record in the league.

Andoni Iraola recorded his first league victory as Bournemouth boss courtesy of last weekend's success against fellow strugglers Burnley on home soil, but his side have been deeply disappointing this season and only have six points on the board.

That record is unlikely to improve after this trip to Manchester as the Cherries have lost all 12 Premier League meetings with City since their first promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man City v Bournemouth?

Man City v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 4th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Bournemouth kick-off time

Man City v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Man City v Bournemouth in the USA

You can watch Man City v Bournemouth live on FuboTV at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/10) Draw (10/1) Bournemouth (18/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.