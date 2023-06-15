Gareth Southgate's side are in the driving seat in Euro 2024 Qualifying Group C – sitting top after beating Ukraine and Italy, their stiffest competition, back in March. They travel to face Malta, the group's lowest-ranked side, on Friday evening before hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford the other side of the weekend.

The ticker tape from Manchester City's treble parade has just about been swept up but already the focus shifts back to international football, with England back in action on Friday evening.

There is a new face in the England squad in Crystal Palace's Ebere Eze, who could be on course for his international debut, while the Man City contingent joined up with the group on Tuesday so should be ready to go if called upon.

Malta already have a win under their belt this month, beating Luxembourg 1-0 in a friendly last week, but the visitors have won all five previous meetings between the two sides and anything other than a sixth on Friday will be considered a disappointment.

Last summer, England suffered two embarrassing defeats at the hands of Hungary, with the effects of a long season all too clear to see in the Three Lions ranks, and Southgate will want his side to be much more convincing 12 months on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Malta v England on TV and online.

When is Malta v England?

Malta v England will take place on Friday 16th June 2023.

Malta v England kick-off time

Malta v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Malta v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream Malta v England online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Malta v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

