With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover given the green light by the FA this week, there is plenty to be positive about for Man Utd fans, but they will be wary that disaster has rarely been far away for them this term.

Kenilworth Road has been a tough place to come for the Premier League's bigger clubs in 2023/24 – Liverpool were held to a draw there and Newcastle United were beaten, while Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all only escaped with narrow wins by a one-goal margin.

The Hatters have been in fine form in recent weeks and, despite last weekend's defeat to relegation rivals Sheffield United, will see the visit of Man Utd, who have not been completely convincing despite an upturn in fortunes, as another chance to cause an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Luton v Man Utd?

Luton v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 18th February 2024.

Luton v Man Utd kick-off time

Luton v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Luton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Luton v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Luton v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Luton v Man Utd in the USA

You can watch Luton v Man Utd live on FuboTV at 11:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Luton v Man Utd odds

