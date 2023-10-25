Jurgen Klopp's side warmed up for Toulouse's visit with a controversial 2-0 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton last Saturday.

Mohamed Salah grabbed both goals against the Toffees and the Egyptian forward could continue in the starting XI, despite the potential temptation for Klopp to hand his star man a breather ahead of a busy run of games.

Toulouse are unbeaten in this season's Europa League after drawing with Union Saint-Gilloise and beating LASK, although Carles Martínez Novell's side have had less time to prepare for this match at Anfield after being held to a 1-1 draw by Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Toulouse on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Toulouse?

Liverpool v Toulouse will take place on Thursday 26th October 2023.

Liverpool v Toulouse kick-off time

Liverpool v Toulouse will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Toulouse on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Toulouse online

Listen to Liverpool v Toulouse on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Liverpool v Toulouse odds

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/5) Draw (6/1) Toulouse (12/1)*

