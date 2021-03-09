What channel is Liverpool v RB Leipzig Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to arrest their alarming downturn in form when they host RB Leipzig in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds fell to another shock defeat at the weekend when they were beaten 1-0 by Fulham, meaning they have lost the last six matches at Anfield.

The Merseysiders head into the clash with a 2-0 advantage from the last round of Champions League fixtures, after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored when the sides met three weeks ago in Hungary.

That means a goal for Liverpool at Anfield would see Leipzig needing to net three in order to progress to the quarter-finals.

The German side are in good form and, since the loss to Liverpool, have won all four of their subsequent fixtures.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v RB Leipzig on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v RB Leipzig on TV?

Liverpool v RB Leipzig will take place on Wednesday 10th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including PSG v Barcelona, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v RB Leipzig on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v RB Leipzig online

Liverpool v RB Leipzig team news

Liverpool: Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino were added to the Reds’ extensive injury list over the weekend, but are expected to return for this one. After making his first start of 2021 in Sunday’s defeat, Diogo Jota may drop to the bench with two games in a week likely to be too much for a player still returning from injury.

Jordan Henderson remains out with a groin issue, while long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all remain unavailable.

RB Leipzig: Willi Orban and Angelino look set to miss out though injury, while Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai are out for the season.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann has flitted between a back three and a back four this season and could deploy either system at Anfield.

Liverpool v RB Leipzig odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v RB Leipzig

After such a long unbeaten run at home, Liverpool’s recent form at Anfield really is staggering, with Klopp’s men losing against against Chelsea and Fulham in the last week to extend that woeful spell.

However, the reigning Premier League champions have reserved some of their best performances for the Champions League this season and the two goals away from home give them a huge advantage.

Leipzig, who made it to the semi-finals of the competition last season, will present difficult opposition, but it will be interesting to see how Liverpool play without the pressure of needing to win the game

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-2 RB Leipzig (10/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

