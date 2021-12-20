What channel is Liverpool v Leicester Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this week as both teams continue with their busy Christmas schedules.

The Reds have only reached the quarter-finals stage of a domestic trophy twice in 10 attempts across the last five years, a poor record considering their strength in the Premier League and Europe.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to heavily rotate his squad for this one with a host of rising stars likely to be in the mix, including Tyler Morton who made his debut against Tottenham at the weekend.

Leicester lifted the FA Cup last season but haven’t won the League Cup since 2000. Brendan Rodgers will be keen to maintain the steady flow of trophies trickling into the King Power Stadium in recent years.

The Foxes are likely to start a stronger XI with cup competitions as they are out of the Europa League and will be keen to go all the way now that they’ve reached this stage of the Carabao Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leicester?

Liverpool v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 22nd December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are four Carabao Cup quarter-final games taking place this week including Arsenal v Sunderland.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leicester online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Leicester team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Williams, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Keita; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Amartey, Bertrand, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Our prediction: Liverpool v Leicester

Liverpool won’t play a single experienced player more than they have to. There’s a reason Liverpool have failed to thrive in domestic cups and it boils down to Klopp’s unenthused view of them.

He prioritises the Premier League and Champions League – with great effect, it must be said – and will likely field an inexperienced side here.

That will play into a team like Leicester’s hands. They will shuffle their deck, but expect plenty of first-teamers to start. They are hungry for more cup glory and should have enough to pass a weakened Liverpool here.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Leicester (14/1 at bet365).

