Football on ITV: Live televised fixtures coming up
Your guide to live football coming up on ITV this month.
In a world where elite live sport seems increasingly tricky to find, ITV boasts TV rights for a number of competitions to show live across its channels.
In addition to the FA Cup, a new deal has recently been activated that will allow ITV to sub-licence a string of Sky Sports games.
Included in the deal, ITV will show a match from the upcoming Carabao Cup semi-finals, as well as a number of Championship games as the season heats up.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the key games coming up live on ITV.
- Key leagues: Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule | League One TV schedule | League Two schedule
- Other: Ligue 1 TV rights | La Liga TV rights | Bundesliga TV rights | Serie A TV rights | MLS TV rights
- Broadcasters: Football on Sky Sports | Football on TNT Sports and discovery+ | Football on Amazon Prime Video
Live football on ITV
All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.
Friday 10th January
FA Cup 3rd Round
- Aston Villa v West Ham United (8:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 11th January
FA Cup 3rd Round
- Liverpool v Accrington Stanley (12:15pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 12th January
FA Cup 3rd Round
- Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur (12:30pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Monday 13th January
FA Cup 3rd Round
- Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge (7:30pm) ITV4 / ITVX
Saturday 18th January
Spanish La Liga
- Getafe v Barcelona (8:00pm) ITV4 / ITVX
Sunday 19th January
Championship
- Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday (12:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Monday 3rd February
Championship
- Middlesbrough v Sunderland (8:00pm) ITV4 / ITVX
Thursday 6th February
Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
- Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (8:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX
We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.
