Included in the deal, ITV will show a match from the upcoming Carabao Cup semi-finals, as well as a number of Championship games as the season heats up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the key games coming up live on ITV.

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Friday 10th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

Aston Villa v West Ham United (8:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 11th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley (12:15pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 12th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur (12:30pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Monday 13th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge (7:30pm) ITV4 / ITVX

Saturday 18th January

Spanish La Liga

Getafe v Barcelona (8:00pm) ITV4 / ITVX

Sunday 19th January

Championship

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday (12:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Monday 3rd February

Championship

Middlesbrough v Sunderland (8:00pm) ITV4 / ITVX

Thursday 6th February

Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (8:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

