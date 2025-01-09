In a world where elite live sport seems increasingly tricky to find, ITV boasts TV rights for a number of competitions to show live across its channels.

In addition to the FA Cup, a new deal has recently been activated that will allow ITV to sub-licence a string of Sky Sports games.

Included in the deal, ITV will show a match from the upcoming Carabao Cup semi-finals, as well as a number of Championship games as the season heats up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the key games coming up live on ITV.

Live football on ITV

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Friday 10th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

  • Aston Villa v West Ham United (8:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 11th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

  • Liverpool v Accrington Stanley (12:15pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 12th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

  • Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur (12:30pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Monday 13th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

  • Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge (7:30pm) ITV4 / ITVX

Saturday 18th January

Spanish La Liga

  • Getafe v Barcelona (8:00pm) ITV4 / ITVX

Sunday 19th January

Championship

  • Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday (12:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Monday 3rd February

Championship

  • Middlesbrough v Sunderland (8:00pm) ITV4 / ITVX

Thursday 6th February

Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg

  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (8:00pm) ITV1 / ITVX

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

