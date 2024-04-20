Worryingly for Leicester, they hit blanks in the losses to Millwall and Plymouth Argyle, so Maresca could opt to take misfiring forward Patson Daka out of the starting XI.

Midlands rivals West Brom are also looking to seal promotion to the Premier League, although the Baggies' only hope of climbing out of the Championship will be via the play-offs.

Carlos Corberán's fifth-placed outfit boast a seven-point buffer to the chasing pack, and they will be looking to avenge a dramatic defeat to Leicester in last December's reverse fixture - when Harry Winks bagged all three points at the death.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Leicester v West Brom?

Leicester v West Brom will take place on Saturday 20th April 2024.

Leicester v West Brom kick-off time

Leicester v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leicester v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Leicester v West Brom odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (8/15) Draw (16/5) West Brom (21/4)*

