What channel is Leicester v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

If either Leicester or defending champions Liverpool are to get back into the Premier League title race this season then a win at the King Power on Saturday is a must.

But there is a real likelihood of these sides cancelling each other out. Leicester are once again mounting a charge for a top-four finish but a recent slump of form – that have won just one of their last four Premier League fixtures – means they are now seven points off leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are 10 off the top, having lost back-to-back home games for the first time since 2012.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be desperate to rekindle their form at the weekend and come into this tie knowing they dismantled Leicester 3-0 in this reverse fixture at Anfield back in November.

And we’re likely to see plenty more goals here as Leicester seek to bounce back from an uncharacteristic 0-0 draw with Wolves in their last league encounter, while they were held for 94 minutes against Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Liverpool on TV?

Leicester v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 13th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man City v Tottenham, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Leicester v Liverpool online

Leicester v Liverpool team news

Leicester: Dennis Praet, Wes Morgan and Wesley Fofana are definitely ruled out for boss Brendan Rodgers. Timothy Castagne is also expected to miss the game as it comes a few days too early for him to recover from a thigh issue.

There are also concerns over James Justin and Ayoze Perez. However, Rodgers will hope to have a fully-fit Wilfred Ndidi back in his midfield for a full 90 minutes after he was subbed off in midweek.

Liverpool: Diogo Jota is still a few weeks off recovering from a knee injury, while Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita all remain sidelined.

Klopp may decide the time is right to give new signing Ozan Kabak a start in the centre of defence, which could push Jordan Henderson into midfield to replace Curtis Jones.

Leicester v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Liverpool

Leicester were soundly beaten by Liverpool back in November but the Foxes are always a danger at home – and having both Ndidi and Jamie Vardy back in the side is a major boost for Rodgers.

Liverpool may be slightly more recharged thanks to their six-day break following the 4-1 loss to Manchester City, and will likely come at Leicester with pace here.

This could be an end-to-end game that is settled by the proficiency of the two strike forces. All eyes will be on Vardy and Mohamed Salah – and a high-scoring draw wouldn’t be a surprise result at all.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool (12/1 at bet365)

