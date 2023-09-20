A promising start to the season has seen Liverpool earn four wins and a draw from five games, so confidence will be high that they can transfer their domestic form to the continent's second-tier competition.

Virgil van Dijk is available to face LASK after missing last Saturday's dramatic win at Wolves through suspension, although Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcântara are unlikely to be risked as the pair recover from hamstring and hip injuries respectively.

LASK, who progressed from the Europa League play-off round to the group stage, are third in the early Austrian Bundesliga table after bagging four wins from seven games this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch LASK v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is LASK v Liverpool?

LASK v Liverpool will take place on Thursday 21st September 2023.

LASK v Liverpool kick-off time

LASK v Liverpool will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is LASK v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

How to live stream LASK v Liverpool online

Listen to LASK v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

LASK v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: LASK (13/2) Draw (19/4) Liverpool (1/3)*

