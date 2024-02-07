After getting the better of reigning champions Senegal on penalties in the last 16, Ivory Coast secured a dramatic quarter-final defeat of Mali as striker Oumar Diakité hit a 122nd-minute winner, but the hosts' hero will miss this match after receiving a second yellow card for his celebrations.

DR Congo, ranked 67th in the world, are also unlikely semi-finalists after three successive draws in the group stage earned a last 16 meeting with Egypt, but they managed to dump out the seven-time AFCON winners in a penalty shootout.

The Leopards came from behind to beat Guinea in the last eight, with Brentford forward Yoane Wissa among the scorers in the 3-1 win, to keep alive their hopes of a first AFCON triumph since 1974.

How to watch Ivory Coast v DR Congo on TV and online.

When is Ivory Coast v DR Congo?

Ivory Coast v DR Congo will take place on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

Ivory Coast v DR Congo kick-off time

Ivory Coast v DR Congo will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Ivory Coast v DR Congo on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:45pm.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Three from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Ivory Coast v DR Congo online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Alternatively, you can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Is Ivory Coast v DR Congo on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Ivory Coast v DR Congo odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ivory Coast (23/20) Draw (2/1) DR Congo (3/1)*

