A 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Wednesday - the first loss of new boss André Breitenreiter's reign - left Huddersfield sitting 21st in the table, and only above the relegation place on goals scored.

West Brom, meanwhile, were held to a controversial 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers on the same evening - the game was overshadowed by a potential Cédric Kipré handball that the officials arguably missed - as Carlos Corberán's missed the opportunity to move seven points clear of the play-off chasing pack.

The season's first meeting between the two teams provided drama at the death, as Huddersfield midfielder Jack Rudoni hit a 96th-minute winner at the Hawthorns.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield v West Brom?

Huddersfield v West Brom will take place on Sunday 10th March 2024.

Huddersfield v West Brom kick-off time

Huddersfield v West Brom will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Huddersfield v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Huddersfield v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Huddersfield v West Brom odds

