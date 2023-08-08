Neil Warnock, who penned a new 12-month contract in the summer, guided the Terriers to Championship survival last season and he'll be hoping to finish higher than their 18th last campaign.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, lost in the playoff semi-finals last season against Coventry and Michael Carrick will be hoping Saturday's defeat against Millwall was a blip.

Carrick's side are expected to push for promotion to the Premier League once again this season, however, they'll have to fend off last season's three relegated sides of Leicester, Southampton and Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield v Middlesbrough?

Huddersfield v Middlesbrough will take place on Tuesday 8th August 2023.

Huddersfield v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Huddersfield v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v Middlesbrough on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

How to live stream Huddersfield v Middlesbrough online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Huddersfield v Middlesbrough odds

