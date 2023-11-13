The Hornets, who are in the seventh tier of the English football pyramid and two divisions below the Football League, are currently 10th in the Isthmian Premier after 11 games - after winning just two of their last five outings.

Barnsley are having a solid season in League One, and Neill Collins's side will be desperate to avoid the embarrassment of being knocked out in the FA Cup first round.

The Tykes, who lost in the League One play-off final last season against Sheffield Wednesday, are sixth in the league after winning eight of their 16 games - however, they're just eight points off the top three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Horsham v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Horsham v Barnsley?

Horsham v Barnsley will take place on Tuesday 14th November 2023.

Horsham v Barnsley kick-off time

Horsham v Barnsley will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Horsham v Barnsley on?

Horsham v Barnsley will be shown live on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Horsham and Barnsley official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Horsham v Barnsley online

You can also live stream the Horsham v Barnsley game online via ITVX.

