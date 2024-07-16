Next England manager odds: Who could replace Gareth Southgate?
Graham Potter, Lee Carsley and Eddie Howe are currently among the bookies' favourites to succeed Southgate.
Could Gareth Southgate be about to resign as England manager? It’s the question on every football fan's lips after the Three Lions suffered defeat in the final of Euro 2024.
Southgate became the first manager in European Championship history to end on the losing side in two back-to-back Euro finals after England were beaten 2-1 by Spain in Berlin on Sunday (14th July).
The England manager refused to be drawn on his fate after the full-time whistle, telling the BBC: "I don't think now is a good time to make a decision like that."
Meanwhile, when England captain Harry Kane was asked about Southgate’s future, he told ITV: "Gareth will go away and take time to decide. We wanted to win it for him."
Southgate’s current contract is set to expire in December, but the outcome of the Spain showdown could see him elect to leave beforehand and take the decision out of the Football Association’s hands.
If England do seek a new manager to take them to the 2026 World Cup, who could be in the frame? Read on for the latest next England manager odds.
Next England manager odds: Who could replace Gareth Southgate?
Graham Potter is currently in the driving seat at 6/5 with SkyBet, while Lee Carsley is next at 3/1.
- Graham Potter 6/5
- Lee Carsley 3/1
- Eddie Howe 5/1
- Mauricio Pochettino 8/1
- Jürgen Klopp 8/1
- Thomas Tuchel 12/1
- Frank Lampard 20/1
- Pep Guardiola 20/1
