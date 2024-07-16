"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all," he said.

"But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

During his tenure as manager, Southgate oversaw 102 football games and became the first manager to lead England's men's team to two major tournament finals.

Lamine Yamal of Spain and Luke Shaw of England during the EURO 2024 final match.

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of," he continued.

"We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.

"I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.

"Thank you, England – for everything."

Speculation has been rife as to who could replace Southgate, with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter leading the odds at 6/5 with SkyBet, while England under-21s head coach Lee Carsley is next at 3/1.

