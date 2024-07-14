What channel is Spain v England Euro 2024 final on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Ollie Watkins’s late winner gave the Three Lions a 2-1 win over the Netherlands, after Harry Kane’s penalty had cancelled out Xavi Simons’s opener, to send Gareth Southgate and his side to a second consecutive European Championship final.

England face Spain in Berlin on Sunday night in the final of Euro 2024.

The task for England is to put their 2021 Wembley heartache behind them and end the 58-year wait for men’s major tournament silverware. Against this Spain team, that is not going to be easy.

La Roja have been the best side at Euro 2024 so far. Not only have they won all six of their games (three more than England or any other side) but they’re also the top scorers with 13 goals and have conceded just three themselves.

In Rodri, they have arguably the best midfielder in the world while young wing duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are just two of the weapons that have helped them light up the tournament – clearly benefitting from the faster, more attacking brand of football that Luis de la Fuente has them playing.

It has not always been pretty but England have found a way to get the job done in Germany this summer. If they can do that one more time, they will write their names into immortality.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Spain v England on TV and online.

When is Spain v England?

Spain v England will take place on Sunday 14th July 2024.

Spain v England kick-off time

Spain v England will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Spain v England on?

Spain v England will be shown live on BBC One and ITV1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Spain v England online

You can also live stream Spain v England online via both BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Spain v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Spain v England odds

