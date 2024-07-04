Dating favourite Love Island is also a contributing factor, with the reality's latest season continuing to draw audiences in.

ITV broadcast 19 matches in June, which have been streamed under 84 million times, while Love Island is up to 76 million streams (10 million more than last year at the same point in the series).

"Including streams to previous series which are also available on ITVX, Love Island has delivered over 80 million streams across June," ITV said in a statement.

More like this

Jessy, Uma, Grace and Harriett. ITV

June also saw audiences tune in for ITVX's drama content, with The Flash, Bay of Fires and Orphan Black: Echoes all performing well, too.

ITVX Managing Editor Craig Morris said: "We’re delighted that more people than ever before came to ITVX in June. They come in for a football match or Love Island but then stay to binge on the hundreds of films and TV shows now available."

Content available includes Red Eye and Douglas Is Cancelled, both of which were also favourites last month.

With the Euros still going strong and the Love Island final approaching, it's expected the numbers will continue to grow into the summer.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.