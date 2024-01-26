If Marco Silva's side cannot brush themselves down and go again, they could go out of both major cup competitions inside four days.

The Cottagers eased past Rotherham United in the third round, but Newcastle will pose a tougher test.

Having gone out of the Carabao Cup in the quarter-finals and not made it past the Champions League group stage, the FA Cup represents the Mags' last real shot at silverware this season.

They outclassed Tyne-Wear rivals Sunderland in the last round, but the last few months have been a struggle for Eddie Howe's squad.

Their only other win since 2nd December, a 10-game run that includes eight defeats, was a 3-0 win against Fulham at St James' Park - but Raúl Jiménez's early red card was pivotal in that game, and Saturday offers the hosts a chance for some revenge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Newcastle?

Fulham v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 27th January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Newcastle kick-off time

Fulham v Newcastle will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Newcastle on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 6:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Fulham v Newcastle online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Fulham v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Fulham v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (15/8) Draw (13/5) Newcastle (13/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

