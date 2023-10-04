Repeating last season's Europa Conference League success will be no mean feat for the east Londoners, but they've been in brilliant form in the opening months of the new campaign - moving to seventh in the Premier League by beating Sheffield United 2-0 at the weekend.

Thursday's hosts look set to be their main competition in Group A and have made a solid start to 2023/24 themselves. They're eighth in the Bundesliga and have only lost to high-flying Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund this term.

West Ham's last trip to Germany ended in disappointment, going out to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2021/22 Europa League semi-finals, and Thursday's game offers David Moyes's side a chance to banish those demons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Freiburg v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Freiburg v West Ham?

Freiburg v West Ham will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023.

Freiburg v West Ham kick-off time

Freiburg v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Freiburg v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Freiburg v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

On the 12th October, discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, PPV Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Freiburg v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT 2, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

