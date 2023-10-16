They travel to France on the back of their 2-0 defeat in Spain last Thursday, with Álvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet netting for Luis de la Fuente's side.

France, meanwhile, have also sealed their qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

They've won all six of their qualifiers while scoring 13 and conceding just one goal. Kylian Mbappé netted twice in their 2-1 win against the Netherlands on Friday to secure their spot in the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Scotland on TV and online.

When is France v Scotland?

France v Scotland will take place on Tuesday 17th October 2023.

France v Scotland kick-off time

France v Scotland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is France v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream France v Scotland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

France v Scotland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: France (2/7) Draw (9/2) Scotland (17/2)*

