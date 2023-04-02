It's a new dawn at Spurs after the departure of Antonio Conte but they will have two familiar faces in the dugout with the Italian's former assistant Cristian Stellini stepping up as caretaker boss alongside Ryan Mason.

Monday's Premier League offering comes from Goodison Park as relegation battlers Everton host top four hopefuls Tottenham.

Qualifying for the Champions League will be their main task. Spurs are fourth as things stand but will have to hold off late charges from Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton – all of whom have games in hand.

Everton are fighting a battle at the other end of the Premier League. Five points from three games ahead of the international break has moved them up to 15th but with a tough run-in, which includes games against Man Utd, Newcastle, Brighton, and Man City, their top-flight status is far from secure.

Goodison Park has not been a happy hunting ground for Spurs in recent years, with the north Londoners' last four trips ending in three draws and a loss, and Sean Dyche will be keen to see that continue.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Everton v Tottenham.

When is Everton v Tottenham?

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm on Monday 3rd April 2023.

Everton v Tottenham team news

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Onana, Iwobi, Doucoure; McNeil, Simms, Gray

Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Højbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Everton v Tottenham prediction

It's hard to predict what Spurs are going to look like post-Conte but given his reputation as a disciplinarian, you'd imagine his exit will lead to a bounce in performances and results.

Stellini will likely stick to the three-at-the-back system, with options limited at left-back, but ask the side to be more positive than they have been so far this term.

Everton should get chances as a result and were on an upward trajectory before the international break but Spurs may edge it.

Our prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham (9/1 at bet365)

Everton v Tottenham odds

