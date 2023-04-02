The Italian coach left Spurs by mutual agreement in late March – with Cristian Stellini stepping up as interim boss and Ryan Mason named as his assistant.

Life beyond Antonio Conte begins at Goodison Park for Tottenham as they face Everton in their first game after the international break.

The search for Conte's permanent replacement is likely to dominate the headlines in the coming weeks but the north Londoners need to be fully focused on the Premier League run-in as they try to secure Champions League qualification this term.

Everton are one of nine teams locked in the relegation battle but may feel much better about their survival hopes after taking five points from their last three games before the international break.

They remain just two points above the drop zone, however, and with the business end of the season now upon us, it is time for Sean Dyche to really earn his money as he bids to keep the Toffees up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Everton v Tottenham?

Everton v Tottenham will take place on Monday 3rd April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Tottenham kick-off time

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Everton v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Everton v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Everton v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (12/5) Draw (23/10) Tottenham (6/5)*

Everton v Tottenham prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Everton v Tottenham predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

