What channel is Everton v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has just three Premier League fixtures left to steer his side into a European competition for next season and achieve the minimum expectation asked of him on Merseyside.

The Toffees have blown hot and cold this season but a recent spike in form has seen them return to contention for a Europa League spot – while the Europa Conference League is also a possible destination.

Sunday sees them host relegated Sheffield United in what is expected to be a one-sided affair at Goodison Park.

The Blades have been cut adrift at the foot of the table and were downed 2-0 by Crystal Palace in their last outing. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they failed to claim a single point more from their remaining three games.

Sunday’s clash is therefore Everton’s to lose but Ancelotti may be wary of the opposition here after his troops only narrowly beat United 1-0 back in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Everton v Sheffield United on TV?

Everton v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 16th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Sheffield United will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Brom v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Everton v Sheffield United on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Everton v Sheffield United online

Everton v Sheffield United team news

Everton: James Rodriguez could be fit enough to make the bench on Sunday, while Yerry Mina is rated 50/50. Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane will likely remain in the heart of defence.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is out until the start of next season. Ancelotti could stick with the same XI that drew with Aston Villa in midweek.

Sheffield United: Ethan Ampadu could be back for the Blades this weekend following a groin strain, but will be assessed before Sunday’s kick off.

Oli McBurnie, Jack O’Connell and Billy Sharp remain sidelined.

Everton v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: Everton v Sheffield United

Everton’s win at Bramall Lane was a bit too uncomfortable for Ancelotti’s liking and the Italian will expect far better from his side this weekend.

Realistically Sheffield United have little chance of even scoring against the Toffees, especially with the likes of Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina playing so well of late at the back.

The eyes are always drawn to Everton’s exceptional forward line but defensively they have proved reliable recently. The Toffees should control this game from kick off and grind out the result Ancelotti needs.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 Sheffield United (6/1 at bet365)

