The two teams are, of course, partly in danger because of points deductions applied for breaching financial rules, although their form on the pitch is hardly inspiring.

Everton have won just once in their last 11 league games, and head into this match off the back of last Monday's 6-0 drubbing at Chelsea - in which Jarrad Branthwaite was forced off through injury.

Forest are in marginally better form with two wins from their previous 11 outings, although their dire form on the road should give the hosts hope of clinching three valuable points.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Everton v Nottingham Forest?

Everton v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Everton v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Everton v Nottingham Forest in the USA

You can watch Everton v Nottingham Forest live on FuboTV at 8:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (21/20) Draw (5/2) Nottingham Forest (13/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.