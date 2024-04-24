Liverpool bounced back from their Europa League exit and their surprise Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Jürgen Klopp's side beating Fulham 3-1 in London.

While Liverpool are hoping to secure their second Premier League title before Klopp leaves Anfield in the summer, Everton are battling to stay in the top flight.

The Toffees, who have been hit with two points deductions this season for breaching profit and sustainability rules, beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

More like this

However, Sean Dyche will demand his side keep pushing for their final four remaining games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Everton v Liverpool?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 24th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Liverpool kick-off time

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Everton v Liverpool in the USA

You can watch Everton v Liverpool live on Peacock at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (11/2) Draw (15/4) Liverpool (9/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.