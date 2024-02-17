Rumours swirled on Wednesday and Thursday about his departure and the impending arrival of Oliver Glasner as his replacement, but that process appears to have halted after the 76-year-old fell ill in training and was taken to hospital.

Hodgson's assistant, Paddy McCarthy, led the session in his absence, and now looks likely to take charge of the side for what is a relegation six-pointer at Goodison Park – with the visitors just five points above the drop zone after a run of only two wins in their last 13 games.

Their hosts, Everton, are part of the dogfight down the bottom of the Premier League table, as well, and sit 18th, a point adrift of safety, due in part to a 10-point deduction.

Sean Dyche's side have produced some encouraging performances recently – beating the Eagles in the FA Cup last month, battling for a draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier in February and keeping Manchester City at bay for 71 minutes last weekend – and have to view the visit of a Palace side in disarray as an opportunity to pick up their first win since mid-December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Everton v Crystal Palace?

Everton v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 19th February 2024.

Everton v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Everton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Everton v Crystal Palace in the USA

You can watch Everton v Crystal Palace live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Everton v Crystal Palace odds

