Jonas Eidevall's side lifted the Conti Cup courtesy of a 1-0 success against Chelsea earlier this month, and that triumph forms part of a four-match winning streak.

Arsenal are the favourites to extend their hot run to five games because Everton are languishing in ninth place in the WSL table, although the Toffees claimed a much-needed win against Brighton last Friday.

Goals from Caitlin Foord and England heroine Beth Mead sandwiched a Katja Snoeijs effort as Arsenal claimed the win in January's reverse fixture.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Everton v Arsenal?

Everton v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 28th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Arsenal kick-off time

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Everton v Arsenal online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Is Everton v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (14/1) Draw (13/2) Arsenal (1/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.