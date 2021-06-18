England v Scotland prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

It’s been a strong start for England, winning the opening game of a European Championship for the first time ever with a 1-0 victory over Croatia.

However, Scotland fared less well at their first major tournament finals clash since 1998, losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic following two finishers by Patrick Schick.

There’s a lot to play for then when the long-time neighbours and rivals clash once again in their second Euro 2020 fixture at Wembley tonight, with England looking to secure their place in the knockout rounds while Scotland fight to avoid elimination.

Raheem Sterling will likely want to add to his goal tally following his winning strike against Croatia, while Scotland will surely be feeling the loss of Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney.

Here’s our prediction for England v Scotland ahead of their game today.

England v Scotland prediction

While England is the easy choice on paper, there’s every chance Scotland could score a landmark upset win against their hosts.

It really is now or never for the Tartan Army, with England v Scotland possibly the match of a generation for Scottish fans. The team are on their best form in years – possibly decades – and, unlike Croatia, will arrive for their match prepared, well-rested and full of vigour.

However, England are still the favourites and boast a superior line-up, with their match against Croatia proving the Three Lions are on form and working as a team. If England can attack quickly and get some early goals like they did during the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, they could easily break Scotland.

Our prediction: England 2-0 Scotland (5/1 at bet365)

England v Scotland predicted team line-ups

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Mount, Foden, Kane, Sterling.

Scotland: Marshall, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper; O’Donnell, McGinn, McTominay, Armstrong, Robertson, Dykes, Christie.

When is England v Scotland?

England v Scotland kicks off at 8pm on Friday 18th June. The match is airing on ITV with coverage starting at 7pm.

View our guides to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV or live football on TV tonight for more to watch.

