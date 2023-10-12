England are unbeaten in six matches since last year's World Cup quarter-final defeat to France, and will be expected to beat Australia, although the visitors should provide a decent test.

Despite lacking talent in Europe's top leagues, the Socceroos achieved their joint-best performance in World Cup history when reaching the last 16 in Qatar.

It is the latest instalment in the sporting rivalry between the two nations, following the summer's Ashes series in cricket, and the Aussies should be cheered on by a vocal support at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

When is England v Australia?

England v Australia will take place on Friday 13th October 2023.

England v Australia kick-off time

England v Australia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Australia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Australia online

You can also live stream the match via Channel 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Australia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

England v Australia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (2/11) Draw (6/1) Australia (12/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

