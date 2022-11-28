The South Americans, second in the group with four points from two games, can book their ticket to the last 16 if they avoid defeat and will finish top if they better the Netherlands' result against Qatar.

It is effectively winner takes all when Ecuador and Senegal clash in the final round of matches in Group A on Tuesday afternoon.

Ecuador boss Gustavo Alfaro will be praying that captain and star striker Enner Valencia, who has scored all three of their goals, is fit to play after he was forced off with an ongoing knee problem in the 1-1 draw with the Dutch last Friday.

Senegal are third with three points and really need to win to continue their campaign as the Netherlands face already eliminated Qatar in their final game, although a draw would be enough for the Africa Cup of Nations winners in the unlikely event the hosts win by three goals or more.

Lions of Teranga head coach Aliou Cissé has won plaudits for his compact approach but is considering more attacking tactics in order to secure progression.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ecuador v Senegal on TV and online.

When is Ecuador v Senegal?

Ecuador v Senegal will take place on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Ecuador v Senegal kick-off time

Ecuador v Senegal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Ecuador v Senegal on?

Ecuador v Senegal will be shown on ITV4 with live coverage from 2pm.

How to live stream Ecuador v Senegal online

You can also live stream the Ecuador v Senegal game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Ecuador v Senegal referee

The referee for Ecuador v Senegal has been confirmed as Clément Turpin.

Ecuador v Senegal odds

Ecuador v Senegal prediction

