What channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham hail in the return of the Premier League TV schedule with a trip across London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Spurs sit top of the table under Nuno Espirito Santo’s stewardship despite a summer of turbulence at the club.

They are the only team to win all three of their opening games and with Harry Kane returning to fitness and form over the international break, optimism is surprisingly high in north London.

It’s a different tale for Palace – led by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira – as they sit in 14th without a victory in their opening trilogy of matches.

Goals have been hard to come by for Palace but Vieira will be determined to find a winning formula in the weeks ahead to bring in a new era for the Croydon-based side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Tottenham?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 11th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Leeds v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Tottenham online

Crystal Palace v Tottenham team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Emerson, Tanganga, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Gil; Kane

Crystal Palace v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

The Vieira experiment at Palace could yet succeed, but so far there are few signs of life from the Eagles.

Palace hadn’t scored in three Premier League games until a Conor Gallagher brace against West Ham last time out.

Spurs are shrewd operators at the back under Nuno and won’t be easily broken down by any team. With Harry Kane purring back into form, it could spell disaster for the Eagles.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham (13/2 at bet365).

