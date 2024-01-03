Roy Hodgson will be hoping his side can improve on last year's FA Cup run, which saw Palace knocked out in the third round following a 2-1 home defeat against Southampton.

Everton were on a roll under Sean Dyche, but the Toffees have lost their last four games in all competitions, including being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Dyche's side now sit one point above the bottom three, and Everton will be hoping a decent FA Cup campaign can lift spirits around Goodison Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Everton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Everton?

Crystal Palace v Everton will take place on Thursday 4th January 2024.

Crystal Palace v Everton kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Everton on?

Crystal Palace v Everton will be shown on ITV4 from 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Crystal Palace and Everton official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Everton online

You can also live stream the Crystal Palace v Everton game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

