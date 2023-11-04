He left Chesterfield to take charge at Fratton Park in 2015, before leaving Pompey in similar circumstances to join Wigan a few years later - in a move that has left him fairly unpopular with fans of the South Coast club.

His side will certainly have the belief that they can cause a shock. They have scored 43 goals in 17 games to establish themselves as frontrunners for promotion back to the EFL, and found the net five times as they beat Kettering Town in the last round.

Sunday looks likely to be their biggest test of the season, however, with new Portsmouth boss John Mousinho currently on course to succeed where Cook failed by taking them back to the Championship.

Pompey have not been beaten over 90 minutes this term, but this is the FA Cup - so you certainly cannot rule out an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chesterfield v Portsmouth on TV and online.

When is Chesterfield v Portsmouth?

Chesterfield v Portsmouth will take place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Chesterfield v Portsmouth kick-off time

Chesterfield v Portsmouth will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Chesterfield v Portsmouth on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 11:30am.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chesterfield v Portsmouth online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chesterfield v Portsmouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Sheffield.

BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Sheffield online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

