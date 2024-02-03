It had seemed as though Chelsea had turned a corner under Pochettino, winning four of their last six in the league and booking a place at Wembley with a 6-1 thrashing of Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup, and the Argentine coach will be keen to show that their midweek showing was just a blip.

Wolves are sure to make it difficult for their hosts, however. They beat the Blues 2-1 at Molineux on Christmas Eve and have won three of their last five, but will need to pick themselves up after the emotion of their last-gasp 4-3 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday night.

The top half of the table beckons for Gary O'Neil's side, who would leapfrog Chelsea into 10th with a victory on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about whether you can watch Chelsea v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Wolves?

Chelsea v Wolves will take place on Sunday 4th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Wolves kick-off time

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 2pm.

Is Chelsea v Wolves on TV?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Chelsea v Wolves available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Chelsea v Wolves in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Wolves live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

