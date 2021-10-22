What channel is Chelsea v Norwich Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s top versus bottom live on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend as Chelsea welcome Norwich to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea lead the pack by a solitary point, while Norwich trail the pack by a solitary point.

The Blues have been impressive in 2021/22 so far, only dropping points against Liverpool and Manchester City after eight games. Thomas Tuchel will expect that record to continue here.

Norwich have scored just two goals in their eight matches, both from Teemu Pukki during defeats – one from open play and one from the penalty spot.

Daniel Farke is under pressure to make sure his team don’t get cut adrift at the bottom of the table. Right now, they remain one victory away from being back in contention, but that’s a big ask here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Norwich?

Chelsea v Norwich will take place on Saturday 23rd October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Norwich will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Norwich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Chelsea v Norwich online

Chelsea v Norwich team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Loftus-Cheek; Havertz.

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Kabak, Hanley, Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki.

Chelsea v Norwich odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Norwich

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner – two of Chelsea’s attackers in need of a goal – both left their Champions League clash with Malmo with injuries, meaning they’re unlikely to feature here.

That leaves the Blues light up front. Kai Havertz is the man expected to get the nod up top, and he will hope this can be the start of a good, consistent run of goalscoring form.

Norwich have recorded a pair of goalless draws in their last two outings, but don’t expect their rearguard to hold up in the face of what is sure to be an onslaught.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Norwich (5/1 at bet365).

