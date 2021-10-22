What channel is Chelsea v Norwich Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Chelsea v Norwich in the Premier League this weekend, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
It’s top versus bottom live on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend as Chelsea welcome Norwich to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea lead the pack by a solitary point, while Norwich trail the pack by a solitary point.
The Blues have been impressive in 2021/22 so far, only dropping points against Liverpool and Manchester City after eight games. Thomas Tuchel will expect that record to continue here.
Norwich have scored just two goals in their eight matches, both from Teemu Pukki during defeats – one from open play and one from the penalty spot.
Daniel Farke is under pressure to make sure his team don’t get cut adrift at the bottom of the table. Right now, they remain one victory away from being back in contention, but that’s a big ask here.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Norwich on TV and online.
Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport
For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021
When is Chelsea v Norwich?
Chelsea v Norwich will take place on Saturday 23rd October 2021.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
What time is kick-off?
Chelsea v Norwich will kick off at 12:30pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.
What TV channel is Chelsea v Norwich on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
How to live stream Chelsea v Norwich online
You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Chelsea v Norwich team news
Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Loftus-Cheek; Havertz.
Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Kabak, Hanley, Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki.
Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?
Chelsea v Norwich odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Chelsea (2/11) Draw (13/2) Norwich (13/1)*.
For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Our prediction: Chelsea v Norwich
Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner – two of Chelsea’s attackers in need of a goal – both left their Champions League clash with Malmo with injuries, meaning they’re unlikely to feature here.
That leaves the Blues light up front. Kai Havertz is the man expected to get the nod up top, and he will hope this can be the start of a good, consistent run of goalscoring form.
Norwich have recorded a pair of goalless draws in their last two outings, but don’t expect their rearguard to hold up in the face of what is sure to be an onslaught.
Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Norwich (5/1 at bet365).
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.