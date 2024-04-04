The Red Devils, who are also into the FA Cup semi-finals where they'll face Championship side Coventry, can extend the lead on the chasing pack behind them with a win in London on Thursday in the hunt to secure a Europa League spot.

Chelsea, meanwhile, need to string a few wins together if they are to make a push to land a European spot.

The Blues, who are also in the final four of the FA Cup, were held to a 2-2 draw against Burnley last time out and Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently 12th in the table and eight points behind United in sixth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 4th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Chelsea v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Chelsea v Man Utd in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Man Utd live on FuboTV at 2:15pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

