A few weeks ago, this would have looked like a gimme for Ipswich, but Cardiff have won their last three games to spark an unlikely late charge for the play-offs - and any concerns about being dragged into the relegation scrap have been quelled.

A defeat for the Bluebirds would probably kill off their hopes of a top-six finish, although head coach Erol Bulut deserves plaudits for reviving the club's fortunes after inheriting a side that finished 21st in the Championship last season.

Ipswich came from two goals behind in last September's reverse fixture at Portman Road to claim all three points, and are looking to complete the double over Cardiff for the first time since 2010/11.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Cardiff v Ipswich?

Cardiff v Ipswich will take place on Saturday 9th March 2024.

Cardiff v Ipswich kick-off time

Cardiff v Ipswich will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Cardiff v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Cardiff v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Cardiff v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Cardiff v Ipswich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Cardiff (15/4) Draw (13/5) Ipswich (3/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

