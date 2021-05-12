What channel is Burnley v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United are looking to end the season in style, after beating Tottenham 3-1 last weekend. They head to Burnley on Saturday eyeing three points.

The Whites have just three Premier League fixtures remaining of their return campaign in the top flight, and have successfully avoided the drop.

Instead, Marcelo Bielsa’s men are pushing for a top-half finish and could feasibly still sneak into one of the league’s European spots for next season.

Burnley, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and relegated Fulham on Monday with a 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage.

Sean Dyche’s troops could move as high as 13th by the end of the weekend with a victory here, but avenging the 1-0 defeat suffered at Elland Road earlier in the season is a tough ask.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Leeds on TV?

Burnley v Leeds will take place on Saturday 15th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup final, which kicks off at 5:15pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Burnley v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Burnley v Leeds team news

Burnley: Bar the absences of Robbie Brady and Kevin Long due to injury, Dyche has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor will likely start against their former club, while Ashley Barnes may get a place in the XI.

Leeds: Bielsa has named the same XI for Leeds’ last two outings, but Kalvin Phillips should return his defensive midfield position, while Raphinha may be ready to play a full 90 minutes.

The boss could also switch out Tyler Roberts for Rodrigo. Liam Cooper is an injury doubt, while Helder Costa and Adam Forshaw are out. Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente will likely start in the heart of defence.

Our prediction: Burnley v Leeds

Burnley have proved tough to break down in recent weeks and will hope to control the game against Leeds, who are accustomed to setting the early fast tempo.

That could be difficult against a Leeds side that shows no sign of burnout after a long first season back in the top flight. With the likes of Raphinha and Rodrigo coming back to full fitness, Leeds are as deadly as ever.

And that could prove the difference on Saturday. The Whites defence handled the likes of Spurs, Manchester United and Chelsea with ease in recent weeks, and should be comfortable against Wood and whoever partners the big man. Leeds should edge this game.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-2 Leeds (14/1 at bet365)

