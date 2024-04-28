WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw bagged a brace as City hit five without reply when the two teams met in the reverse fixture last October, but a repeat is not on the cards as she is set to miss the rest of the campaign through injury.

There is plenty at stake for the Robins, who will be relegated if they lose, although it's fair to say an instant return to the Women's Championship has been on the cards for the majority of the season.

That's because Bristol City have lost 15 of their 19 games in the WSL this term, conceding 54 goals in the process.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Man City on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Man City?

Bristol City v Man City will take place on Sunday 28th April 2024.

Bristol City v Man City kick-off time

Bristol City v Man City will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football, Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bristol City v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

