It's been nearly three years since the Eagles claimed bragging rights, their last win coming at the Amex in February 2021.

Though they're eight points below Brighton in the table, however, they may well fancy their chances of ending that wait after seeing relegation strugglers Luton Town put four past them on Tuesday evening.

In Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, who inspired Palace to a 3-2 win against Sheffield United in midweek, Roy Hodgson certainly has the weapons to hurt the Seagulls.

More like this

Roberto De Zerbi, meanwhile, will want to see a response from his players after the dismal Luton defeat, and they have been hard to beat on their own turf – losing just once at home in the Premier League all season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brighton v Crystal Palace?

Brighton v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Brighton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Brighton v Crystal Palace available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Brighton v Crystal Palace in the USA

You can watch Brighton v Crystal Palace live on FuboTV at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (8/13) Draw (3/1) Crystal Palace (9/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Live sport on TV this week

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.