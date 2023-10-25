Roberto De Zerbi's side have been leaking goals at an alarming rate and are winless in their last five games in all competitions, although the visit of Ajax represents a perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways and climb off the bottom of Group B.

That's because the Amsterdam club are enduring a nightmare campaign – they are second bottom of the Eredivisie after failing to win in their last six league games – and head to Brighton without a manager after firing Maurice Steijn.

Ajax are also winless in this season's Europa League group stage after sharing the points with Marseille and AEK Athens in their two games so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Ajax on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brighton v Ajax?

Brighton v Ajax will take place on Thursday 26th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Ajax kick-off time

Brighton v Ajax will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Ajax on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Ajax online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Brighton v Ajax on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex, which is available on various frequencies including 95.0 FM, 95.1 FM and 95.3 FM.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Ajax odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (3/10) Draw (5/1) Ajax (15/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.