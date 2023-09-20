Roberto De Zerbi's side are in flying form, however, as last Saturday's impressive 3-1 victory at Manchester United made it four wins from five league games this campaign.

The likes of Evan Ferguson, Billy Gilmour and João Pedro could come into the starting XI after cameo appearances at Old Trafford, while Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati is in contention to make his full debut.

AEK, who dropped into the Europa League after suffering a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Antwerp in the Champions League play-off round, are unbeaten in three games in the Greek Super League this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v AEK Athens on TV and online.

When is Brighton v AEK Athens?

Brighton v AEK Athens will take place on Thursday 21st September 2023.

Brighton v AEK Athens kick-off time

Brighton v AEK Athens will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v AEK Athens on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Brighton v AEK Athens online

Listen to Brighton v AEK Athens on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex, which is available on various frequencies including 95.0 FM, 95.1 FM and 95.3 FM.

Brighton v AEK Athens odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (1/5) Draw (6/1) AEK Athens (12/1)*

