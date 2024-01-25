Bournemouth came from behind to beat QPR 3-2 in the last round, and are pushing for a top half finish in the Premier League in Andoni Iraola's first season at the helm - but their confidence may have been dented a little by back-to-back losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Their Championship visitors are still getting to grips with life under new boss Luke Williams, who left Notts County to replace Michael Duff at the helm earlier this month - and is charged with bringing back 'The Swansea Way'.

Williams has admitted that it will take time to get his ideas across, but with his only win so far a 2-0 victory over League Two strugglers Morecambe in the FA Cup third round, he appreciates that there needs to be an element of pragmatism to their approach.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Swansea on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Swansea?

Bournemouth v Swansea will take place on Thursday 25th January 2024.

Bournemouth v Swansea kick-off time

Bournemouth v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Swansea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on S4C from 7:20pm, but there will not be an English-language TV broadcast.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Swansea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Bournemouth v Swansea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Bournemouth v Swansea odds

